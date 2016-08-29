‘Fortunately there were no casualties’

A creaking sound and falling debris from the 132-year-old building helped alert the site engineers at Devaraja Market in Mysuru of an imminent collapse of the structure.

About two hours before the structure collapsed around 5.50 p.m., site engineer Akshay, who has been deployed by the private contractor entrusted with the restoration of the heritage building, called the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) engineer Ravi Kumar and alerted him about the situation.

“Even though the amount of debris falling was small in quantity, it was falling continuously on the paper spread on the ground. We could not afford to ignore it,” Mr. Akshay told The Hindu .

Immediately, Mr. Ravi Kumar reached the spot, called the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Chescom) to disconnect the power and cleared the area.

“The area taken up for restoration was out of bounds for the general public as well as the vendors. Today being a Sunday, there were no workers either. Fortunately, there are no casualties,” Mr. Ravi Kumar said.

On any normal day, about 20 to 30 workers would be deployed at the site for restoration work.

However, it was business as usual for the vendors, who sell fruits and vegetables on the pavement just outside the north entrance of the Devaraja Market leading to Dhanwantri Road.

The MCC’s Abhaya, a rapid action team, was also summoned and kept on alert inside the market. However, as the structure collapsed, the engineers and team of Abhaya had to scamper for cover. “In the process, a few of us suffered minor injuries,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.