The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will launch a ‘jail bharo’ campaign across the State from November 18 in protest against the special court established by the State government for speedy trial of cases pertaining to land grabbing.

G.V. Sriram Reddy, State secretary, CPI(M), told presspersons on Thursday that a committee headed by V. Balasubramanian was formed to inquire into the extent of encroachment of government land in urban and rural areas. However, the unauthorised cultivation on revenue land by small and marginal farmers for their livehood should be exempted from its recommendations, Mr. Reddy said.

He alleged that successive governments had not implemented the recommendations of the A.T. Ramaswamy committee report, which was submitted in 2007. Mr. Reddy alleged that the government was committed to protecting the interests of land grabbers. He accused the officials of the Revenue and Forest departments of trying to evict poor farmers cultivating on government land for more than 40 years.

Mr. Reddy said that more than 12 lakh applications submitted by farmers before the land grant committees for regularisation were rejected and about seven lakh applications were pending. The applications of 23 lakh farmers seeking regularisation of ‘bagair hukum’ land were yet to be submitted. Around 46 lakh farmers were cultivating on ‘bagair hukum’ land in the State, he said.

Mr. Reddy added that the CPI(M) would continue the campaign until the government introduced amendments to the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Forest Rights Act to expedite the process of giving ownership rights to ‘bagair hukum’ farmers over their land.