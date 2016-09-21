Members of the Chitradurga district unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) took out a procession and staged a dharna at the Onakke Obavva Circle in protest against the attack of militants at an army base in Uri sector in north Kashmir here on Tuesday.

The agitators took out a procession from the Ambedkar Circle to the Onakke Obavva Circle. They also raised slogans against Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agitators alleged that the Union government should take stern action against militant organisations involved in such heinous acts repeatedly. Instead of taking politically motivated steps to tackle the issue, the Union government should try to bring a permanent solution to the problem in the Kashmir valley, they added.

The agitation was led by CPI district secretary Shivrudrappa, Suresh Babu, Ganesh and Satyakeerthi were present.