The former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily said that important debates and proceedings of the legislatures, and Parliament were not adequately reaching the people, thanks to the media’s obsession with sensational and controversial news stories.

Speaking at a training programme for scribes on how to cover legislature proceedings at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday, he said the media needed to inform the proceedings of these elected bodies in the right perspective.

Earlier, the former Minister and senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti spoke about debates under rule 69 of the legislative house, while taking a critical note of repeated obstructions and dharnas.

He hoped the proposed amendments to certain rules would improve the conduct of business in the legislature soon.