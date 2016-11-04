The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udupi, sitting at Kundapur, on Wednesday directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), to investigate the case of grant of two pieces of land in Heranjalu village by the Akrama Sakrama Samiti, and submit a report to the court. K.C. Shetty, advocate for the complainant, told The Hindu on Thursday that the complainant, B.S. Suresh Shetty, had filed a private complaint in the court under Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B of Indian Penal Code over granting of the land by the Akrama Sakrama Samiti, Byndoor Assembly Constituency, headed by the Byndoor MLA, K. Poojary, to H. Vijay Kumar Shetty.

The complainant alleged that Vijay Kumar Shetty, had misused his position as member of the Akrama Sakrama Samiti and got two plots of land at Heranjalu village sanctioned to himself and his wife, Jyothi Shedthi.

The next hearing of the court was on December 5, he said. Meanwhile, in a press release issued here on Thursday, Balakrishna Shetty, secretary of the district unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist), demanded the resignation of Congress leader and Byndoor MLA, K. Gopal Poojary, for what he said was “illegal grant” of land.

But Mr. Poojary said that the samiti had acted as per the reports submitted by the village accountant and tahsildar in the case. Everything was done as per law.

“The CPI(M)’s charge is politically motivated,” he said.