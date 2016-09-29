Bengaluru: Bal Bhavan is conducting an annual course for children aged between 5 and 16 in creative and performing activities at Central Bal Bhavan and mini Bal Bhavans at Jayanagar, Rajajinagar and Coles Park. Trained teachers will teach various activities, including painting, craft, clay modelling, yakshagana, group dance and music, theatre, yoga and karate. Interested children can collect the application forms from the office of the Secretary, Bal Bhavan Society, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be issued on first-come, first-served basis. Details can be obtained from the office of the Secretary, Bal Bhavan Society (22861423 / 22864189).
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:31 IST
Courses for children
