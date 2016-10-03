The short-term intensive course on Radio Jockeying being launched at the School of Communication in Manipal.

The School of Communication, a constituent of Manipal University, has launched its first short-term intensive course on Radio Jockeying at its Sound Studio here.

According to a press release issued here, delivering the inaugural address, H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University, pointed out the importance of radio and recalled the days of “Binaca Geet Mala” and how radio had changed over the years.

He suggested that the School of Communication could collaborate with the Speech Lab of School of Allied Health Sciences (SOAHS) with regard to this course.

The participants for this course come from diverse backgrounds, including bank managers, businessmen and students. The course is being conducted by RJ Kumar and RJ Veeky.

Nandini Lakshmikantha, Director, School of Communication, Padma Rani, Associate Director, K. Padmakumar, Professor, Sanghamitra Roy from Faculty of Architecture, were present.

According to the release, the School of Communication will be launching its second short-term five-day intensive course in “Art of Reporting and Writing in Kannada” here on October 24. This course is meant for early career journalists and students who are currently studying journalism or have a flair for writing in Kannada.

The subjects of the course include Nature of Kannada language in media, Feature writing — Different styles of writing, Areas of specialised journalism and its challenges and Use of illustrations in stories. The course will be a mixture of theory and practical exercises, to give the candidates a hands-on experience. For details, call Ph: 9535617455 or 9686688116.