A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with their son at Gajanur in Malavalli taluk of the district.

The Malavalli Rural police said they recovered the bodies of Gaali Eeregowda (30), his wife Jyothi (22) and their seven-month old son.

A family dispute is said to be the reason for the suicide pact, the police added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple, residents of Gulaghatta, used to quarrel even for trivial reasons.

They left home in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident came to light with the local residents noticing their bodies floating in the well.

A case of unnatural deaths has been registered.