Preparations for the Hasanamba festival to begin on October 20 are in full swing. The jewellery of the temple kept in the district treasury were carried to the temple on Monday under the supervision of senior officials of the district administration. The doors of the temple will be opened on Thursday and devotees can visit the temple for the next 13 days.

Meanwhile, the Hassan City Municipal Council (CMC) in association with students from a few colleges, conducted a cleanliness drive around the temple. H.S. Prakash, MLA for Hassan and CMC president H.S. Anil Kumar and others participated in the event. The CMC has taken measures to avoid the use of plastic covers on the premises of the temple, Mr. Anil Kumar said, adding that prasadam will be distributed to devotees in paper cups.

MLA unhappy

Meanwhile, Mr. Prakash said that he was unhappy with the district administration for not conducting meetings with people’s representatives regarding the Hasanamba festival. “The festival attracts thousands of people from different parts of the State. By this time, the Deputy Commissioner should have conducted several meetings with different groups regarding the preparation. However, he did not invite even me, who represents Hassan in the Assembly, for a preparatory meeting,” Mr. Prakash told presspersons. People of all castes, the MLA said, are involve in the festival in their own way. “For many years, people of different castes have been playing their roles in the successful conduct of the festival. There is a set of families who take care of carrying the temple jewellery on a palanquin ... similarly another set of families look after other rituals in the temple. However, so far, the district administration has not taken those people into confidence,” the MLA said.