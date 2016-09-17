Ruckus in Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation over MP’s meeting

The issue of Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi convening a meeting of officials and BJP councillors on the HDMC premises rocked the monthly general body meeting of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation here on Saturday and councillors almost came to blows.

The JD(S) leader and former Minister Basavaraj Horatti had already written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning the authority of Mr. Joshi in holding such a meeting and accused him of setting a wrong precedent. Mayor Manjula Akkur also released a clarification and the issue was expected to generate much heat in the meeting. And the councillors did not ‘disappoint’.

Leader of Opposition in the HDMC Council Prakash Kyarakatti raised the issue through a calling attention motion and sought a reply from the on whether the MP can hold a meeting on the HDMC premises and why the Opposition party councillors were not informed. Mr. Joshi had held the meeting on Thursday.

eacting to the calling attention motion, the Mayor however tried to defend Mr. Joshi, while HDMC commissioner Siddalingaiah Hiremath admitted that it was a mistake.

When BJP councillors stood up to defend the Mayor, the opposition Congress and JD(S) members cried foul over the MP’s action. Soon emotions flared up with the ruling and opposition party councillors engaging in mud slinging. Condemning the MP’s meeting as violation of protocol, the Congress and JD(S) councillors rushed to the well of the house and they were followed by the councillors of the ruling party.

Verbal duel

As councillors indulged in allegations and counter-allegations, a verbal duel began between Congress councillor Deepak Chinchore and former Mayor Pandurang Patil. Mr. Chinchore tried to close the mouth of Dr. Pandurang Patil and the latter retaliated in anger by raising his hand towards Mr. Chinchore. This led to pandemonium resulting in adjournment.

When the meeting resumed, opposing his partymen’s demand for an apology from Dr. Patil, Mr. Deepak Chinchore said he would not press for an apology as Dr. Patil was a senior member. Dr. Patil clarified that his intention was to push Mr. Chinchore aside and not to hit him.

On the councillor’s insistence HDMC Commissioner Siddhalingaiah Hiremath clarified on Mr. Joshi’s meeting. He admitted he was new to the municipal body system and would not allow such mistakes to recur. However Mayor’s continued justification of the MP’s action led to commotion and subsequent adjournment.

When the meeting resumed, Mayor Manjula Akkur clarified that the meeting was held with good intention and said in future such meetings would be held in consultation with all parties.