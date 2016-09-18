The issue was Pralhad Joshi, MP, conducting a meeting of officials and BJP councillors on the civic body’s premises recently

The issue of Pralhad Joshi, MP for Dharwad, convening a meeting of officials and BJP councillors on the premises of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) rocked the monthly general body meeting of the urban body here on Saturday. The fighting councillors almost came to blows.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and the former Minister, Basavaraj Horatti, had already written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning the authority of Mr. Joshi on holding such a meeting of officials and alleging him of setting a wrong precedent. Mayor Manjula Akkur too had released a clarification. However, the issue was expected to generate much heat in the meeting and the councillors did not “disappoint.”

Leader of Opposition in HDMC council Prakash Kyarakatti raised the issue through a calling attention motion and sought reply from Mayor Manjula Akkur on whether the MP can hold a meeting on the HDMC premises and why the Opposition party councillors were not informed.

Mr. Joshi had held a meeting of officials on the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation premises on Thursday in which, apart from him, only BJP councillors had taken part.

Reacting to the calling attention motion, the Mayor tried to defend Mr. Joshi’s action.

However, HDMC Commissioner Siddalingaiah Hiremath admitted that it was a mistake.

With BJP councillors stood up to defend the Mayor, the opposition Congress and JD(S) members cried foul over the MP’s action. Soon emotions flared up with the ruling and opposition party councillors engaging in mud slinging. Condemning the MP’s meeting as violation of protocol, the Congress and JD(S) councillors rushed to the well of the house and they were followed by the councillors of the ruling party.

As councillors indulged in allegations and counter allegations, a verbal bout began between Congress councillor Deepak Chinchore and the former Mayor, Pandurang Patil. Soon Mr. Chinchore tried to close the mouth of Mr. Patil.

Mr. Patil retaliated by raising his hand towards Mr. Chinchore. The development led to pandemonium resulting in adjournment. When the meeting resumed, opposing his partymen’s demand for an apology from Mr. Patil, Mr. Chinchore said he would not press for an apology as Mr. Patil was a senior member. Mr. Patil clarified that his intention was only to push Mr. Chinchore aside and not hit him.