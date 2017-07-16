Corridors of Power

more-in

Lovin’ Karnataka

What kept the low-profile chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation in thrall as he sat among Bengaluru’s business fraternity the other day? In his own words, he found a popular Kannada film song sung by a guest “very motivational”. The hit number from Tirugubana is an ode to the munificence of Karnataka and Kannada and stirs old-timers to readily nod in nostalgic appreciation. But, the thunderous applause that came after the song was actually for the man who sang it — Japanese business consultant Kazumasa Kuboki (in picture). His rendition of ‘Idhey naadu, idhey bhaashe...’ was flawless and natural.

Now, Kuboki saan, formerly with the Japanese External Trade Organisation,is no stranger to many Bengalureans, having made the city his second home for the last 14 years. He not only speaks excellent Kannada (besides Hindi and Tamil), but has also treated people to a variety of popular Kannada film songs at many Indo-Japan cultural events. He was the toast of that evening where the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce honoured him along with ISRO’s A.S. Kiran Kumar during its 40th annual general meeting. Mr. Kuboki’s love for the language moved a normally reticent Mr. Kiran Kumar, who is from Hassan, to smile and say: “I wish every Kannadiga does this.”

Rivals ‘talk’ marriage

The marriage of KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao (in picture)and Tabassum was never a public issue for the last 23 years. Until Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MP, chose to make it one last week. Speaking in Dakshina Kannada, parts of which are still recovering from communal tensions, she remarked: “Everybody knows to whom he [Mr. Rao] is married.” Its implication was not lost on anyone.

The Raos, riled by Ms. Karandlaje’s reference to them, described her words as “cheap, uncultured and undignified”. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the MP’s “regressive” comment as being typical of the BJP’s “insensitive and divisive politics” using people’s religion. Apparently, Ms. Karandlaje made the remark in response to the Chief Minister’s jibes over the visits of her mentor and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa to Dalit homes. Mr. Siddaramaiah had also wondered if the BJP leader would stretch the goodwill and bonhomie to encouraging his kin to get married into Dalit families.

Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao for his part returned the punch with another unsavoury personal remark. He advised Ms. Karandlaje to get married: “I think she still has a chance to marry somebody.” Here’s hoping the two sides call off the sparring match as a tie.

The suitcase (re)turns

The suitcase, that common porter of our travel belongings, takes on a villainous avatarwhen a politician talks about it. Tales and scams galore in the nondescript rectangular box.

Not surprising then that all hell broke loose when Prajwal Revanna (in picture), the third-generation political aspirant of the H.D. Deve Gowda clan, openly told party workers that “those who bring suitcases” get preferential treatment in the party while loyal workers are relegated to the back seat — a reference to party ticket for money. The backdrop to this is the ongoing feud within the JD(S) first family as to who should contest the next Assembly polls; and Mr. Prajwal’s own chances being rather dim at the moment. Mr. Prajwal is the son of Mr. Deve Gowda’s second son H.D. Revanna, MLA.

When a video-recording of the speech went viral, the young man desperately tried to distance himself from the outburst. His grandfather, however, promised to take action against “anyone who speaks ill of the party” even if it is his grandson. Mr. Prajwal’s uncle and party State president H.D. Kumaraswamy gave it another twist to say the former’s remarks were in fact about former JD(S) leaders who practised “suitcase politics” but have since left the party. Suspended MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, meanwhile, said Mr. Prajwal’s remark was aptly aimed at Mr. Kumaraswamy. Things have quietened down since, and we have not heard of any action taken against Mr. Prajwal.

And the buck stops with...

Officials or elected representatives – who takes the blame when government schemes turn out to be shoddy and of poor quality? The question arose when Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar and Pralhad Joshi, Dharwad MP, visited a housing colony developed by the Karnataka Slum Development Board in Hubballi. Apparently, ₹13 crore was spent on the substandard works.

After inspection, the two leaders said the government should file criminal cases against officials and probe the poor construction. They were taken aback when someone pointed out the colony came up during the previous BJP regime. They were also asked if it was fair to blame only officials and let elected representatives off the hook for not ensuring that public money was spent well.

In defence, Mr. Joshi said elected representatives have only an advisory role and Mr. Shettar said it was not always possible for MPs and MLAs to keep an eye on all projects. He saved the day by politely saying: “A mistake must have happened. Let me try to set it right.”

