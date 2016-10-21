A Mumbai-based agency which partially renovated the Devaraja Market and the Lansdowne Building here before the State government suspended the works following the recent collapse of a portion of the market building has sought payment towards the works done. This has put the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in a fix.

“The firm has submitted bills for around Rs. one crore and around Rs. 80 lakh respectively towards the works done at the market building and Lansdowne building until the restoration works were stopped,” Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa told presspersons here on Thursday. The task force constituted by the State government to assess the structural viability of the Devaraja Market building recommended razing and reconstructing the over 130-year-old structure. Based on this technical report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently said here that the market building will be reconstructed after demolishing the existing structure.

However, this stance of the government and MCC had been opposed by the tenants of the market, who favoured renovation instead of demolition.

The government is also awaiting a technical report to decide on the fate of Lansdowne Building, which is out of bounds for its tenants after a portion of its roof caved in killing four persons.

Restoration work at the Devaraja Market had been entrusted to the Mumbai-based firm at a cost of Rs. 8 crore under the supervision of experts from the Indian Heritage City Networks.

“We are also in favour of razing the Lansdowne Building for reconstructing a new structure,” the Mayor said.