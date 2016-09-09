After an elaborate search operation, the body of Sagar (20), who had drowned when a coracle overturned in Tungabhadra river near Hadonahalli, was traced on Friday.

The body was found in the river near Hosamalali village, two kilometres downstream of the spot where the tragedy took place. The last rites of the deceased were performed on the banks of the river in Hadonahalli in the afternoon.

With this, the rescue team comprising personnel from Indian Navy, Fire and Emergency Services, and divers from Harihar and Mangote have fished out the bodies of all the 12 victims.