The Karnataka State Urban Cooperative Banks Federation will set up a Suvarna Bhavan at the cost of Rs. 2 crore inside the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s industrial estate in Autonagar here to mark its golden jubilee.

Minister for Large-and-Medium-Scale Industries R.V. Deshpande would lay the foundation stone for the complex, which would house a training centre and a guest house and other facilities on 20 guntas, federation president D.T. Patil said at a press conference here on Saturday.

Federation director Ramesh Babu said the federation came into existence with a share capital of Rs.550 incorporating 11 urban cooperative banks on November 26, 1965.

“Today, the federation represents 1,060 branches with a total share capital of Rs.30,000 crore and a working capital of Rs.34,000 crore,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said that urban cooperative banks, which were catering to the needs of the middle class and small traders, including vendors and petty shop owners across the State, were facing difficulty in paying money to customers owing to inadequate supply of currency. However, there was no restriction on accepting deposits from customers.

He said the non-performing assets of these urban cooperative banks in the State were between 5 per cent and 6 per cent, while it was around 15 per cent at the national level.

Federation vice-president B.S. Paramshivaiah, director and former Belagavi Zilla Panchayat president S.F. Doddagoudar were present.