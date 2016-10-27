Basavakalyan city municipal council witnessed heated discussions over naming of a circle after Tipu Sultan on Wednesday. The issue was later settled with a vote in favour of the naming proposal.

Azar Ali Navarang, CMC president, moved the proposal to name the circle in Auto Nagar on Sastapur Bungalow road. However, BJP leader and MP, Bhagwant Khuba, objected to it saying Tipu had not contributed to the country’s development. He also said Tipu was anti-Hindu and did not deserve a traffic circle to be named after him. Some members supported Mr. Khuba.

Mallikarjun Khuba, JD(S) MLA, walked out, saying only development issues should be discussed and controversies should be avoided.

Mr. Navarang said that the CMC had never objected to the installation of statues of leaders or naming of circles after them in the past. When the Shivaji Chowk was to be constructed, the CMC supported the move by donating half-an-acre of land and Rs. 20 lakh to the effort. “Why should we not support this move?”, he asked. Some members supported him.

Later, the issue was put to vote in the 35-member council. As many as 19 members supported the proposal after 16 had walked out.

The MP and the MLA who are both de facto members with voting powers in the CMC, did not participate in the voting.

Later, Mr. Khuba told presspersons that the BJP would lead an agitation against the move. Tipu was a fundamentalist Islamist who tortured and converted Hindus. No circle should be named after him in the district, the MP said.