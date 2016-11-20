The Zilla Panchayat has set up a control room in the ZP office here to tackle the problem of drinking water scarcity. Shivashankar, Chief Executive Officer, ZP, told The Hindu that the control room will receive complaints from the public and pass on the information to the officials concerned to take appropriate action.

The control room can be reached on the toll free number 4289904, he said, adding that it will function from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those officials to whom the complaints are referred to should submit action taken reports to the CEO on daily basis, he added.