Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare Department C.S. Shivalli and Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram were visibly irked over the erroneous figures in reports pertaining to grant of funds and progress of various schemes and development works taken up for welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

While presiding over a review meeting here on Friday, Mr. Shivalli found contradicting reports of the Karnataka Slum Development Board. While the Board official claimed “zero” achievement on implementation of certain works in slums in the district for 2016-17, the report with Mr. Shivalli on same topic indicated 100 per cent achievement. However, the official maintained that he had submitted the report to the Social Welfare Department wherein in he had indicated zero achievement and that the column was to be updated only after all the works taken were completed. Following arguments, Mr. Jayaram later said it was a typographical error.

Similar instances came to the notice of the presiding chair in respect of few other departments, which both Mr.Shivalli and Mr.Jayaram attributed to inability of officials concerned to make proper presentations.

Mr. Shivalli took to task the Special Officer in-charge of SC/ST Cell at Visvesvaraya TechnologicalUniversity, who had come to the meeting without any preparation. He had no information about programmes implemented in VTU using 24.1 per cent funds for the benefit of SC/ST students. Mr. Jayaram, taking note of the lapse, advised the District Social Welfare to arrange training for the VTU official on the programmes meant for the SC/ST students’ welfare.