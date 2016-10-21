Contractors here have sought changes to the system of awarding contract for works carried out on behalf of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). They feel that the practice of awarding “package contracts” in municipal wards has been depriving them of works though they are the ones who handle maintenance works.

A delegation of contractors held a meeting in this regard with Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa and Commissioner G. Jagadish on Thursday and sought to rectify what they called the “shortcomings” in the system at the earliest. Disclosing this to reporters at a press conference here, Mr. Bhyrappa described the contractors’ concerns as “genuine” and said MCC will write to the Department of Municipal Administration for bringing changes to the norms.

MCC owes contractors Rs. 110 crore towards the works carried out since 2013. The contractors have opposed ward-wise package works (clubbing works in multiple wards) and third party inspection of works while demanding that seniority should be taken into consideration while clearing bills, according to the Mayor. “The contractors are asking the logic behind third party inspection for works amounting to less than Rs. 3 lakh when the quality supervision can be done by MCC engineers,” he said.