Contract workers with the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, under the banner of Samanate Union-Karnataka, launched an indefinite dharna here on Tuesday demanding payment of revised wages and arrears.

There are 84 contract workers in the board, and according to the revised wage order issued by the Labour Department, they should get Rs. 14,040 plus holiday wages of Rs. 2,140 a month. However, they say they have not been given the sum since August. Regularising their services, providing them better equipment, declaring them as safai karmacharis, providing special scholarships to their children, and extending Rs. 5 lakh loan at 50 per cent subsidy from Ambedkar Corporation are among their other demands.

Ramachandra, State convenor of Samanate Union, Rathnamma, president of the district unit, and office-bearers Mallesh and Hanumanth Vijaykumar were among those leading the dharna.

— Special Correspondent