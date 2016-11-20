Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil said that the workers engaged in construction works in different parts in the Kalaburagi district should register their names with the Karnataka State Construction Welfare Board.

Speaking after inaugurating the Karmika Bhavan(Labour Department Office), constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.11 crore, here on Saturday, Dr. Patil appealed to the labourers to get benefits provided under the Building and other Construction Workers (Regulation of employment and Conditions Service) Act, by registering themselves with the welfare board .

The registered labourers can avail as many as 12 benefits including subsidised loan up to Rs. 2 lakh for construction of houses, reimbursement upto Rs. 2 lakh to meet the pre and post medical and surgical expenses in specific cases besides scholarship benefits to their children.