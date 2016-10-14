H. Srinivas, the former chairman, Command Area Development Authority (CADA), has urged the State government to constitute a board to protect the interests of farmers who are reeling from devastating drought.

Talking to presspersons here on Thursday, he said that the farmers in the Cauvery basin have lost several crops owing to the water crisis. He also asked the government to fix scientific price for agricultural produce. The State government should waive the loans farmers have taken from all banks, he said.