Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa to meet over the issue on October 21

Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni has assured that the Congress will try its best to see that the October 21 meeting on the Mahadayi river water sharing issue yields favourable results for the State.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with the farmers and activists of the Kalasa-Banduri agitation here on Wednesday, Mr. Kulkarni said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was keen to solve this vexed issue and would put forth the water crisis scenario prevailing in north Karnataka during the meeting to be held in Mumbai.

The State government had already collected all the information pertaining to the water crisis faced in north Karnataka and the usefulness of this project.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had asked to collect the opinions of the farmers and the stakeholders so that they should not feel sidelined.

Hence, this meeting was organised. it is a welcome sign that the agitators who were staging protest under different umbrellas have decided to come together and are positive on the outcome of the meeting.

The October 21 meeting could be more effective if Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the meeting and take concrete steps for implementation of the project, he said. The Minister also said that during the meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Lakshmikant Parsekar, the environmentalists who were opposing water sharing, have given their consent to diver the water to Karnataka, but have asked not to damage the forest in a big way. This is also a good sign for the farmers here. The all-party meeting to be held in Bengaluru on October 19, will give a final shape to the matters to be produced before the October 21 meeting, he added.

Answering a query on withdrawal of cases against farmers, the Minister said that the State Government can only take decision of withdrawing cases after charge sheet is filed by the police. The police need a minimum of three months to file charge sheet. The government will not do any injustice to the genuine farmers. The government would shortly take a decision on the demands of the farmers to disburse compensation for farmers of Malaprabha river basin, he said.