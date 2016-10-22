National » Karnataka

BELAGAVI, October 22, 2016
Updated: October 22, 2016 18:21 IST

Congress not serious about implementing works under Smart City Project in Belagavi: Suresh Angadi

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
BJP leader Suresh C. Angadi
BJP leader Suresh C. Angadi
TOPICS

India

Karnataka

Senior BJP leader Suresh C. Angadi has expressed concern over the delay in commencing development works under the Smart City Project (SCP), when other selected cities had started implementing the project. He held the Congress government in the State directly responsible for neglecting development and progress of Belagavi city.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said, Belagavi along with Davangere was selected for SCP implementation about eight months ago. But, the State government was wasting precious time in procedural matters. It was only on Tuesday that the government appointed Chief Executive Officer for the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the SCP, which was a clear indication of how ‘serious’ the State government was towards the issues concerning development and progress of Belagavi, the second seat of State power after Bengaluru.

He said, the centre had so far released Rs.196 crore toward implementation of the SCP in first phase. Accordingly, the State government was required to provide matching grant and the Belagavi City Corporation Rs.100 crore.

In addition to works identified under the SCP, there were several other works which needed to be taken up on priority basis. The government had recently accepted the long-pending proposal on constructing a bypass road from Machhe to Halga to connect Pune-Bengaluru NH4 with the Belagavi-Panjim NH4A, which would reduce vehicular congestion to a great extent.

Mr. Angadi suggested that authorities of all the local bodies such as BCC, Belagavi Urban Development Authority, district administration, PWD and National Highways Authority of India work in coordination to implement works expeditiously and in a smooth manner.

He said he recently met Urban Development Minister R. Roshan Baig and requested him to expedite the works.

Mahadayi row

Speaking about the Mahadayi water sharing row, the BJP leader and MP said that Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar was willing to resolve the issue through negotiations. He said a wrong-number dialled by him turned out to be highly fruitful and opened up fresh hopes of early solution to the protracted Mahadayi dispute.

Instead of dialling the number of his friend in Goa government, Mr. Angadi dialled the number of Mr.Parsekar on Friday. However, this turned out to be an opportunity to discuss the issue, during which the Goa CM gave positive indications of co-operating in finding an early solution through negotiations. Mr. Parsekar also informed that he would be meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis next week to convey his views.

However, in the event of the Mahadayi row was not resolved soon, the legislators from North Karnataka must ensure to devote one full day to discuss the issue on the floor of the legislature during the ensuing winter session to be held in Belagavi from Nov.21. Also, issues concerning development of Belagavi city and entire North Karnataka.

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Muslim women protest against ‘Sharia’ modification in Hubballi

State government not using funds from Centre for development works

Stop passing comments on our MLAs, do your job, JD(S) leader Revanna tells Hassan in-charge minister

With BJP in power, RSS has taken centre stage in Indian polity, says Raja

Comparing surgical strike to attack on Palestine in bad taste, says CPI leader Raja

GST bill still lacks clarity: Raja

Hasanamba temple official invites Deve Gowda

Women SHGs showcase products

Take up issue of sugarcane dues with Goa, JD(S) leader tells government

One dies as car hits two-wheeler


Bengaluru

BBMP demolishes entrance to Classic Orchards

Residents produce evidence of dumping in Kaggadasapura lakebed

Terminated Bosch employee attempts suicide

Man trying to enter Vidhana Soudha premises with Rs. 2 crore arrested

The story of two sisters, a brother, and a free app

Political groups clash over shifting of roadside vendors in Magadi

Ask Shahnaz

Keep that beat up

Those nine months!

Mangaluru

People should realise sacrifices we make: Commissioner

Share repair cost of Surathkal-Kaana Road, MP tells corporation, industries

‘Student accused of slapping principal has a history of misbehaviour’

Passengers pour out woes at meet

Passengers pour out woes at meet


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Thousands participate in rally urging the Centre not to meddle with the Muslim Personal Law in Hubballi on Saturday.

Muslim women protest against ‘Sharia’ modification in Hubballi

Protesting against any kind of interference in the Muslim Personal Law (Islamic Sharia) a mammoth rally comprising mainly of Muslim women w... »