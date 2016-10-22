Senior BJP leader Suresh C. Angadi has expressed concern over the delay in commencing development works under the Smart City Project (SCP), when other selected cities had started implementing the project. He held the Congress government in the State directly responsible for neglecting development and progress of Belagavi city.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said, Belagavi along with Davangere was selected for SCP implementation about eight months ago. But, the State government was wasting precious time in procedural matters. It was only on Tuesday that the government appointed Chief Executive Officer for the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the SCP, which was a clear indication of how ‘serious’ the State government was towards the issues concerning development and progress of Belagavi, the second seat of State power after Bengaluru.

He said, the centre had so far released Rs.196 crore toward implementation of the SCP in first phase. Accordingly, the State government was required to provide matching grant and the Belagavi City Corporation Rs.100 crore.

In addition to works identified under the SCP, there were several other works which needed to be taken up on priority basis. The government had recently accepted the long-pending proposal on constructing a bypass road from Machhe to Halga to connect Pune-Bengaluru NH4 with the Belagavi-Panjim NH4A, which would reduce vehicular congestion to a great extent.

Mr. Angadi suggested that authorities of all the local bodies such as BCC, Belagavi Urban Development Authority, district administration, PWD and National Highways Authority of India work in coordination to implement works expeditiously and in a smooth manner.

He said he recently met Urban Development Minister R. Roshan Baig and requested him to expedite the works.

Mahadayi row

Speaking about the Mahadayi water sharing row, the BJP leader and MP said that Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar was willing to resolve the issue through negotiations. He said a wrong-number dialled by him turned out to be highly fruitful and opened up fresh hopes of early solution to the protracted Mahadayi dispute.

Instead of dialling the number of his friend in Goa government, Mr. Angadi dialled the number of Mr.Parsekar on Friday. However, this turned out to be an opportunity to discuss the issue, during which the Goa CM gave positive indications of co-operating in finding an early solution through negotiations. Mr. Parsekar also informed that he would be meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis next week to convey his views.

However, in the event of the Mahadayi row was not resolved soon, the legislators from North Karnataka must ensure to devote one full day to discuss the issue on the floor of the legislature during the ensuing winter session to be held in Belagavi from Nov.21. Also, issues concerning development of Belagavi city and entire North Karnataka.