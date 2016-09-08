Congress leaders, maintaining that the State government has no option but to release water to Tamil Nadu, have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the issue to safeguard the interest of farmers in Karnataka.

The former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader H.K. Javare Gowda, former legislators H.M. Vishwanath, C.S. Putte Gowda and others, addressed a press conference on Wednesday. Mr. Javare Gowda said the Supreme Court should have considered Karnataka’s argument about the non-availability of sufficient water for drinking. “Bengaluru will turn into a ghost city since we cannot provide sufficient drinking water that the people need. Lakhs of people will face acute shortage of drinking water”, he said.

‘A setback’

Responding to the allegation that the State government failed to safeguard the interests of the people, the Congress leaders admitted that it was a setback for the State. “We appeal to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to consider the plight of farmers in Karnataka too and allow them to survive,” Mr. Javare Gowda said.

Former MLA H.M. Vishwanath said the lack of rainfall was the root cause of all the problems. “The decrease in the rate of rainfall will affect projects such as the Yettinahole drinking water project. The project had been planned with an intention to make use of 24 tmc of water.