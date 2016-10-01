The Congress party is preparing for the 2018 Assembly elections by organising village-level meetings, S.M. Anand, KPCC general secretary and the former MLC said on Friday.

At a press conference, Mr. Anand said that as per instructions from AICC president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the State unit of the party has decided to hold gram swaraj conventions across the State.

This will begin from October 2, the day when the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri are observed.

The first convention will be held at Vidhurashwatha village in Chickballapur district. “From then on, we will hold a series of programmes across the State till January 30, 2017,” he said.