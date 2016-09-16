(Top) Members of the various standing committees of Hassan Zilla Panchayat after elections in Hassan on Thursday; Congress members boycotting the elections.— Photos: Special Arrangement

Presidents and members of the standing committees of Hassan Zilla Panchayat were elected on Thursday even as members of the Congress boycotted the elections.

Bhavani Revanna, wife of the former minister H.D. Revanna, was elected chairperson of the standing committee on Health and Education.

Vatsala S. was elected chairperson of the committee on Social Justice and Supradeep Yajaman for the committee on Agriculture and Industry. All three are members of the Janata Dal (Secular).

As the meeting began, Congress members said that the posts of presidents and members in the standing committees should be shared between the Congress and the JD(S) members. However, the JD(S) leaders opwposed it stating that the elections should be held. The Congress, which has 16 members in the 40-member ZP, did not file nomination papers for any of the posts. The members boycotted the elections. The JD(S), which has won 23 seats in the ZP, filed nomination papers for the committees and won. The ZP has five standing committees. The finance committee is headed by the president, while general standing committee is headed by vice-president.

The elections were held for posts of presidents of three committees. Deputy Secretary of Puttaswamy conducted the election. Chief Executive Officer R.Venkatesh Kumar was present.

MLAs H.K.Kumaraswamy, K.M.Shivalinge Gowda and C.N.Balakrishna also participated in the voting.