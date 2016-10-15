Even as former Minister and senior Congress leader V. Srinivas Prasad has decided to quit the party following his “unceremonious removal” from the State Cabinet, the Congress has not given up on pacifying him, said R. Dhruvanarayan, Congress MP from Chamarajanagar, on Friday.

He said senior party leaders would be requested to make a fresh bid to pacify him. “Mr. Prasad is a tall leader in our party. His decision to leave has pained me. Besides many senior leaders, I too had requested him to stay,” he told reporters.

When asked about why no Ministers from this region met Mr. Prasad, who represents Nanjangud (reserve) constituency, to mollify him, the MP said, “Many leaders, including Oscar Fernandes, who is considered close to Mr. Prasad, had met him in Bengaluru. The issue has also been brought to the notice of the Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Digvijaya Singh,” he said.

Asked whether Mr. Prasad’s possible exit would dent the party, Mr. Dhruvanarayan merely said that he “is still in the party and we hope he will remain with us”.

Earlier this week, Mr. Prasad made clear his decision to quit the MLA’s post on October 17.Both the BJP and the JD(S) are making efforts to bring the Dalit leader into their fold. In this connection, some JD(S) legislators met Mr. Prasad at his Jayalakshmipuram residence on Thursday. MLAs Sa Ra Mahesh and Chikkamadu, and MLC K.T. Srikante Gowda had met the leader on the advice of their senior leaders.

However, the former Minister has not responded to the overtures of the parties. There have also been reports that State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa too is keen on bringing him on board.

