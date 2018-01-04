Cong. govt. responsible for activist’s death, says Yeddyurappa

more-in

State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa, while strongly condemning the murder of a BJP activist in Suratkal, held the Congress government and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Ramanath Rai directly responsible for it.

“The murder of Deepak Rao during broad daylight and also other murders that have taken place were instigated by Mr. Rai. The State government has also been very irresponsible in maintaining law and order resulting in increase in killings and I strongly condemn it,” he said while talking to presspersons prior to participating in the Parivartan Yatra here on Thursday.

He urged the State government to bring all the culprits to book and initiate steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Mr. Yeddyurappa said BJP had viewed the killings of its workers very seriously and was planning to take out a padayatra in Suratkal and other parts of the district to highlight the failure of the State government in maintaining law and order and protecting the lives of people. “Our senior leaders will be meeting today and chalk out a plan of action in this regard.”

Chargesheet

Mr. Yeddyurappa, while accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of denotifying a prime piece of land to be given to a real estate businessman, reiterated that he would very soon release a chargesheet against Mr. Siddaramaiah for his alleged involvement in as many as 67 cases.

Asked about Kudligi MLA Narendra joining the Congress, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that he was yet to speak to the MLA. He would try to convince Mr. Narendra not to leave the party. “After that it is his wish and will.”

To a question Mr. Yeddyurappa said that Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh had expressed his inability to participate in the Yatra but it would be held as scheduled.

To another question he said that party tickets would be issued only after carrying out a survey of the Assembly constituencies and the aspirants.