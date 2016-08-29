The collapse of a portion of the Devaraja Market on Sunday has put a question mark on the ongoing restoration work as the Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa has called for its complete demolition and rebuilding.

The heritage structure is nearly 132 years old and is being restored at a cost of nearly Rs. 9 crore.

The plan is to retain the facade of the building and its architectural profile, while extensive repairs would be undertaken in the interior portions.

The project is being supervised by conservation architects and heritage experts.

‘Lacked strength’

But the Mayor said the structure was delicate, lacked strength and hence he would press for its demolition and oppose the continuation of the present conservation exercise.

“The restoration of the Lansdowne Building should also be halted to take a fresh view in the light of today’s incident,” said Mr. Bhyrappa.

Four fires

The structure had suffered four major fires in the last couple of decades while ad-hoc repairs and constructions were carried at free will by the tenants which compromised the integrity of the building. However, retired Commissioner for Archaeology, Museums and Heritage C.G. Betsurmath said that the architectural profile of the building can be maintained using the same construction material which is a mix of lime mortar with jaggery and other ingredients as used in the original and will have the same strength.

Even the Lansdowne Building is being restored similarly.

Hence there is no need for total demolition and reconstruction, Mr. Betsurmath added.