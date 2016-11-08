The Department of Public Health will organise a conference titled ‘Shodhana 2016’ on the theme ‘Interventions in social development: Social work profession makes a difference’ in Manipal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Neha, student coordinator of the event, told presspersons here on Monday that the conference would provide a platform to discuss and deliberate on the current role of professional workers in the process of social development. Experts would deliver lectures on topics related to the theme of the conference, she said.

Narayan Sabhahit, Registrar of Manipal University would inaugurate the event in Manipal at 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday, she said.