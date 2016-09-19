Members of Congress took out a silent protest march in Hubballi on Monday wearing black arm bands, condemning the terrorist attack at Uri.

Condemning the terrorist attack on the Army Administrative Unit at Uri in which 17 jawans were killed, members of the Congress took out a silent protest march in Hubballi on Monday wearing black arm bands.

Beginning from Ambedkar’s statue near Head Post Office here, the protesters led by various leaders, including CM’s Parliamentary Secretary and Kundagol MLA C.S. Shivalli, MLA Prasad Abbayya, MLC Srinivas Mane, district Congress presidents A.M. Hindasageri and H.V. Madalli and others marched to Mini Vidhanasoudha via Kittur Chennamma Circle. Before the march, they gathered near Ambedkar Statue and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

Condemning the increased terror attacks, the protesters said that Narendra Modi led NDA Government had failed to ensure the safety of Indian soldiers and countrymen after coming to power.

The protesters then submitted a memorandum addressed to the President, seeking his intervention to ensure safety of the countrymen and soldiers. Former State President of Youth Congress Sadanand Danganavar, KPCC office bearers Dr Mahesh Nalwad, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Anwar Mudhol, Babajan Mudhol and others took part in the agitation.