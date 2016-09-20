Demand for justice:Members of the Congress during a protest in Hubballion Monday.— Photo: Kiran Bakale

Say Modi has failed to ensure safety of soldiers and countrymen

Condemning the terrorist attack on an army administrative unit at Uri, in which 17 jawans were killed, Congress members took out a silent protest march in Hubballi on Monday. The protesters wore black arm bands.

Beginning from the B.R. Ambedkar’s statue near Head Post Office here, the Congress members, led by various leaders including the Chief Minister’s Parliamentary Secretary and Kundagol MLA C.S. Shivalli, MLA Prasad Abbayya, MLC Srinivas Mane, district Congress presidents A.M. Hindasageri and H.V. Madalli and others, marched to Mini Vidhana Soudha via Kittur Chennamma Circle, strongly condemning the attack.

Before the march, the protesters gathered near B.R. Ambedkar’s statue to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers. Condemning the increased number of terror attacks in recent times, the protesters held that the Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre had failed to ensure the safety of Indian soldiers.

The protesters alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had spoken volumes about patriotism, had done nothing for the safety of the countrymen and the soldiers after coming to power.

The protesters then submitted a memorandum to the President of India seeking his intervention to ensure safety. The former State president of the Youth Congress Sadanand Danganavar, KPCC office bearers Dr. Mahesh Nalwad, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Anwar Mudhol, Babajan Mudhol and others took part in the agitation.