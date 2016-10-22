Hanchate Sanjiv Kumar, Principal District and Sessions judge, has expressed serious concern over the suicides of police personnel.

Speaking at Police Commemoration Day here on Friday, he said the society had to introspect on the plight of policemen and officers who worked round-the-clock for low salaries and few other benefits.

“We should all think about the problems that are leading them to suicide. Is it work pressure, individuals suffering from stress or is there any other specific issue? We have to think of the solutions too,” he said.

He preferred professional counselling for stressed employees.

“The department can arrange for counselling and other similar facilities for the force,” he said.

He said it was the moral responsibility of civil society members and general public to extend moral support for the families of slain policemen.

Mr. Hanchate related the events leading to declaring October 21 as Police Martyrs’ Day. “A team of 126 central armed reserve police personnel successfully withheld an attack on the border by the Chinese army in Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959. This day is observed in memory of the 10 police constables who were killed that day,” the judge said.

SP Prakash Nikam read out the names of 473 police personnel who died in service across the country. Eminent citizens and heads of associations placed wreaths at the police memorial in the ground.