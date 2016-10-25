S.S. Satheesachandran, judicial member, Armed Forces Tribunal, Kochi, has expressed his concern over the lack of awareness among the armed forces personnel about the tribunal and the benefits that they can avail from it.

He was addressing a legal awareness seminar here on Saturday, which was organised by the District Legal Services Authority in association with the Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement and the Mysuru Bar Association. He called upon the district bar associations and legal services authority to conduct workshops in their respective jurisdictions to create awareness among the personnel.

Mr. Satheesachandran said while there were lakhs of armed forces personnel, including those retired and their families in Karnataka, there were just about 20 cases before the tribunal from the State.

Jayant Patel, judge, High Court of Karnataka, in his inaugural address said that the armed forces personnel may have been denied certain facilities knowingly or unknowingly and they could claim it through the tribunal.

M.P. Muralidharan, administrative member of the tribunal in his keynote address, said the Union government had formed the tribunal in 2008 to address the grievances of the armed forces.