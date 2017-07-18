‘Complete Tunga lift irrigation project works at the earliest’

more-in

The activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party Raitha Morcha took out a 6-km-long padayatra from Ayanur village to Gowdanakere lake in the district on Monday demanding that the State government take measures to complete the works related to the Tunga lift irrigation project at the earliest.

Addressing the protest meet held near Gowdanakere lake, Ayanur Manjunath, former member of the Rajya Sabha, expressed displeasure against the delay in the completion of the works. The project is expected to irrigate more than 7,300 hectares of land in perennially drought-hit villages in the district. The State government, in an expedited manner, should release the necessary funds for the completion of the works and clear the obstacles related to drawing the electricity line for the main jackwell of the project and for taking the main pipeline across National Highway 13, he said. President of BJP district unit S. Rudre Gowda, ZP member Veerabhadrappa Poojar, and party functionaries H.C. Basavarajappa, and Pavitra Ramaiah took part in the padayatra.