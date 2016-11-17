People submitting complaints to Anti-Corruption Bureau inspector Venkate Gowda at K.R. Pet town in Mandya district on Wednesday. K.R. Pet tahsildar K. Ratna is at left.

A deluge of complaints pertaining to Revenue and other departments poured in at the public grievance redressal meet, organised by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), at K.R. Pet town in the district on Wednesday.

The meeting was conducted with the aim of encouraging the public to fight against corruption and to garner publicity for the Bureau.

The ACB personnel, led by inspector Venkate Gowda, spent over two hours at the meet held at the Inspection Bungalow. It saw an impressive response with many attending to seek solutions to their long-pending woes.

While some attendants alleged that Revenue Department officials were unnecessarily harassing them to provide ‘11E’ sketch and also demanding bribes, many others said they were not receiving documents pertaining to property registration on time from the officials.

According to them, disputes related to land had been increasing in K.R. Pet taluk with Revenue Department officials either delaying or refusing to provide the 11E sketch. The personnel at the taluk office and Town Municipal Council were harassing the people by denying them services or not issuing documents pertaining to khata extraction.

Revenue Department officials were instructed to issue the 11E sketch and other necessary documents to the people as these were essential in marking and fixing boundaries, besides identifying land. Various departments were also asked to respond to the complaints and requests of the people. They were warned of action in instances of dereliction of duty.