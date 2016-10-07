M. Rajashekar, president of local Anna Foundation, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Kannada University Hampi accusing it of procuring computers in violation of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act.

In his complaint, Rajashekar has said that the university has procured computers and other peripherals worth Rs. 2.5 crore through Keonics without inviting tenders.

Allegation refuted

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Mallika Ghanti,

while refuting the accusation, told The Hindu that the university had followed norms of the government in procuring computers.