The Agriculture Department on Thursday distributed a compensation cheque of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of a farmer, who committed suicide recently owing to debts, in Wadagera village of Shahpur taluk.

The farmer, Lachamaiah, ended his life as he was unable to repay the loans that he had availed from banks and private moneylenders to cultivate crops.

The officials also distributed a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to the family of Renuka, who died of snake bite in the same village three months ago.

L.B. Surpur, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Shahpur taluk, was present and asked both the families to ensure that the compensation was used properly.

In another event, A.B. Maalakaraddi, MLA, distributed a compensation cheque of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of Nagappa, who committed suicide owing to debts, in Kadamgera (B) village of the taluk. Marigowda Hulakal, president of the District Congress Committee and others were present.