The Communist Party of India (CPI) took serious exception to the remark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi equating the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in the wake of Uri attack by the Pakistan militants to attacks carried out by the Mossad and Israeli Army against Palestinians.

CPI general secretary D. Raja told The Hindu in Kalaburagi city on Saturday that the statement was bad in taste and was totally against the accepted and known stand of the India on Palestinians and the attacks on them by the Israeli forces.

Deploring the BJP for the way in which the surgical strikes carried out by the army is being politicised to the sway the votes in its favour in the ensuing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Mr. Raja said that the BJP leaders were stooping to low levels in their self glorification of the army strikes in Pakistant-Occupied Kashmir.

He criticised Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for giving credit to RSS teachings for the army’s surgical strike and said it was like adding salt on the injury of the armed forces which was responsible for the successful strikes.

He also took exception to the recent tweet of Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijju about the surgical strike by the Indian Army during the visit of the Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi against insurgents in Myanmar few months back. He said it was in bad taste and undiplomatic.