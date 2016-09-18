The two-day seminar on 'D. Devaraj Urs avara vicharagalu mattu madhyama' organised by the Karnataka Madhyama Academy at the central hall of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha started with the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H.K. Patil striking a regretful note on commercial values taking over news and editorial content.

The infliction of commercial values is so much that the interests of owners of media establishments prevailed over editorial contents, he said in his inaugural address to scribes from all over the State.

He said media was expected to play a constructive role in the nation building process. The face of media had drastically changed from the time of former chief minister late Devaraj Urs. The media should not be seen as a fearsome entity.

Stating that Devraj Urs was a great democrat who beleived in giving power to masses at the grassroots, he said the power was now into the hands of those holding money. The media could draw inspiration from the thoughts and ideas of the late leader to bring in positive and constructive changes in the lives of the people.

Congress leader V.S. Ugrappa pointed out that Devraj Urs strongly advocated 'social justice' as an effective challenge to the exploitative feudalism. He was Karnataka's "Lohia" and dedicated his life to address the issue of inequality.

Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya attributed the devolution of political power to backward classes and dalits to bold measures taken by Devraj Urs.

On the occasion, veterans such as S.B. Sidnal, former legislators M.M. Sajjan and Veeranna Mattikatti were felicitated. Congress government's chief whip Ashok Pattan, former minister Satish L. Jarkiholi, MLA, Prakash Hukkeri, MP, former minister H.M. Revanna, Sanjay B. Patil, MLA and Belagavi Zilla Panchayat president Asha P. Aihole were present.

Earlier, KMA president M. Siddaraju welcomed the guests and the gathering.