Officers and employees of the Commercial Taxes Department went on a one-day symbolic strike against the union Uovernment’s move to set up a Goods and Services Tax council, that they said would reduce their powers to asses local businesses.

The Centre’s unilateral decision is detrimental to the federal structure of governance. It takes away all the powers of the State governments. “We have asked the State government to take up this issue with the Union government,” a protester said. Rajendra Gandage, Chandrashekar, Jhareppa Hasanmukhi and other leaders participated. All India Confederation of Commercial Tax Association and other organisations supported it.