H.K. Patil, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, addressing journalistsafter inaugurating a two-day seminar organised by the Karnataka MadhyamaAcademy in Belagavi on Sunday.— PHOTO: P.K. BADIGER

A two-day seminar on “D. Devaraj Urs avara vicharagalu mattu madhyama” organised by the Karnataka Madhyama Academy at the central hall of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha took off with Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H.K. Patil striking a regretful note that commercial interests have taken precedence over news and editorial concerns.

The infliction of commercial values is so much that the interests of owners of media establishments prevailed over editorial content, he said in his inaugural address to journalists from all over the State who converged here for the event on Sunday.

He said that the journalists were expected to play a constructive role in the nation building process. The face of the media had drastically changed from the time of the former Chief Minister late Devaraj Urs, and it was much different today.

The media should not be seen as a fearsome entity, he said.

Stating that Devraj Urs was a great democrat and that he had worked for reaching power to the masses at the grassroots, he said that power was now in the hands of those holding enormous money. The media could draw inspiration from the thoughts and ideals of the late leader to bring in positive and constructive changes in the lives of the people who are yet join to the mainstream of society.

Congress leader V.S. Ugrappa pointed out that Devraj Urs strongly advocated social justice as an effective challenge to the exploitative feudalism. He was Karnataka’s [Ram Manohar] Lohia and had dedicated his life to address the challenges of inequality.

Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya attributed the devolution of political power among the backward classes and Dalits to the bold measures taken by Devraj Urs.

On the occasion, veteran leaders such as four-time MP S.B. Sidnal, former legislators M.M. Sajjan and Veeranna Mattikatti were felicitated.

Congress government’s chief whip Ashok Pattan, the former Minister Satish L. Jarkiholi, MLA Prakash Hukkeri, the former Minister H.M. Revanna, MLA Sanjay B. Patil and Belagavi Zilla Panchayat president Asha P. Aihole were present.

Earlier, academy president M. Siddaraju welcomed the gathering.