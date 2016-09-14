A boy offering alms to the poor outside the Idgah after Id-ul-Zuha prayers in Vijayapura on Tuesday.— PHOTO: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

The festival of sacrifice, Id-ul-Zuha, which is also referred to as Id-ul-Adha, was celebrated across the district on Tuesday.

Special prayers were offered to mark the day. Though ‘salah’ was offered in almost every mosque of the district, the largest gathering of devotees was seen at Jama Masjid, Dhkhani Eidgah and Shahi Eidgah in the city.

Islamic law

According to Islamic scriptures, the sacrifice the animals in a manner permitted by the religion marks the festival. The meat of the animal is distributed among the needy. Muslims believe that Allah commanded Prophet Ibrahim to offer his only son Ismail as sacrifice as a test of his faith.

As a devout Muslim, Ibrahim agreed to sacrifice this only son. Seeing his willingness to sacrifice his only son, Allah miraculously replaced Ismail with a sheep. Ibrahim thus offered the sheep in sacrifice. Since then, it has become an intrinsic part of Islam for Muslims around the world to sacrifice specific animals and distribute the meat on Id-ul-Adha.

Fun for children

Children, across the district, could be seen enjoying the festival donned in new clothes and greeting their friends. Sweet dishes such as Shirkurma was prepared in almost every Muslim house as part of the celebration.