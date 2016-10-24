Festive fervour:Folk artistes participating in a cultural rally being taken out as part of the Kittur Utsav at Kittur town of Bailhongal taluk on Sunday.— PHOTOs: P.K. BADIGER

Kagodu Thimmappa promises steps to declare Kittur as a taluk soon

The three-day annual Kittur Utsav took off on a celebratory mood on Sunday with thousands of people from all over the district and adjoining cities, towns and villages thronging this small town of Bailhongal taluk to witness the cultural extravaganza.

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who inaugurated the festival, paid rich tributes to Rani Chennamma and promised to take steps to ensure that Kittur was declared as a taluk in a month. He said that all the offices, including that of a tahsildar, would be provided soon.

Mr. Thimmappa directed the officials to issue ownership titles to village residents who constructed houses on government land. Also, irrespective of the size of the site encroached upon for the construction of houses, every family should be allotted 50x80 ft land considering the fact that farmers need space for their cattle.

D.B. Inamdar and Vishwanath Patil, MLAs; Vivek Patil, MLC; N. Jayaram; Deputy Commissioner; B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Superintendent of Police; Bagadi Gautam, Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer; Vidyavati Bhajantri, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture; and Madiwal Rajayogindra Swami of Rajguru Samsthan Kalmutt, Kittur, were present.

Earlier, the celebrations commenced with Small-Scale Industries Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi and other dignitaries garlanding a statue of Rani Chennamma, queen of the erstwhile princely state of Kittur, at her native place in Kakti, 6 km from Belagavi city. Belagavi Zilla Panchayat president Asha Prashant Aihole, Mr. Jayaram, Mr. Ravikanthe Gowda, leaders of Kannada organisations, and social workers also garlanded the statue.

Later, Mr. Jarkiholi and Suresh C. Angadi, MP, addressed a gathering and paid rich tributes to Rani Chennamma. Officials of the Kannada and Culture Department were present.

The government has been organising Kittur Utsav, essentially as ‘Vijayothsava’ to mark the heroic rebellion of Rani Chennamma against the British regime on this day in 1824.

Thereafter, Mr. Jarkiholi and government chief whip Ashok M. Pattan accorded a ceremonial reception to the ‘Vijay Jyoti’ on its arrival near the statue of the queen at the entrance of the town. The ‘Vijay Jyoti’ had commenced its journey from the memorial of the queen in Bailhongal town last Sunday and travelled across all the taluks in the district.

After offering garlands to the statue of the queen, Mr. Pattan inaugurated a cultural rally consisting of nearly 40 contingents of artists representing different art forms native to the region and State. Later, an exhibition of consumer products was inaugurated on the Kittur fort premises, the venue of the main cultural programmes.