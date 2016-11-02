A 700m Kannada flag was taken out in a procession by Jaya Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members in Ballari on Tuesday.

Colourful processions in Ballari and Koppal marked the Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday.

In Ballari, activists of Jaya Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took out a procession in the main streets of the city carrying a 700 m long Kannada flag. The activists of Karnataka Yuva Shakti, hoisted the Kannada flag atop the Ballari Fort. This year, they hoisted a 61ft flag.

Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge, unfurled the national flag. He also flagged off a colourful procession of folk artistes and tableaux depicting the welfare schemes of the government. Students of various schools took part.

Legislators Allum Veerbhadrappa, N.Y. Gopalkrishna and Anil Lad, Kamala Mariswamy, vice-president Karnataka Textile Development Corporation, Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner and R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police, were present.

In Koppal, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Minister for Higher Education and district in-charge, unfurled the national flag. He released brochures and booklets brought out by various departments, before flagging off a procession.