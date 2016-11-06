See you next year:‘Hagalu veshagararu’ performing a scene from the Ramayana on the concluding day of the Hampi Utsav on Saturday; (bottom) folk artistes taking a selfie before joining the Janapada Vahini procession.— Photos: B.M. Siddalingaswamy

‘Janapada Vahini’, a colourful procession of folk artistes, was taken out on the concluding day of three-day Hampi Utsav on Saturday.

Thousands of people from within and outside the district witnessed the procession that began from Uddhana Veerbhadra Temple.

A large number of artistes of 40 folk forms, drawn from across the State, including “nandi dhwaja”, “nadaswara”, “urime halige”, “tamate”, “thasha ram dhol”, “dollu”, “karadi majalu”, “huli vesha”, “karadi kunita”, “kahale”, “sindhola dance”, and “pata kunita” performed enthralling the audience.

Vijaya Mahantesh Danammanavar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, flagged off the procession. Avinash Menon, Assistant Commissioner, and B. Nagaraj, Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture, were present.