TIME FOR A DIP:Youngsters immersing a Ganesh idol in Kapileshwar tank in Belagavi on Thursday; (below) Mamata, a police constable from Chitradurga district, controlling the crowd during the procession.—PHOTOs: P.K. BADIGER & VIJAYKUMAR PATIL

The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities culminated with grand, colourful idol immersion processions in Belagavi on Thursday afternoon.

With nearly 360 Ganesh mandals lined up in the two main processions, the last immersion is expected to take place before noon on Friday. The processions took off on a jubilant note with the formal aarti offered by Mayor Sarita Patil, Minister for Small-Scale Industries and district in-charge Ramesh L. Jarkiholi, Sambhaji Patil, MLA, Feroz N. Sait, MLA, Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat, and Belagavi City Corporation Commissioner G. Prabhu at the Samyukta Maharashtra Chowk around 4.20 p.m. Senior officials of various departments, representatives of Ganesh mandals and devotees were present.

Drum beats and crackers followed with youths joining the procession in large numbers for the night-long thrill and revelry. A large number of devotees from neighbouring villages and from across the State boundary converged in the city on the day. Another procession was taken out in Shahpur locality.

The city corporation has made arrangements for idol immersion at seven ponds in the city. Over 4,000 police officers and personnel of KSRP, SWAT, QRT and RAF have been deployed to ensure peace and harmony during the processions.

With baby in hand, constable manages crowd

Mamata, a 32-year-old woman police constable attached to Chikjajur police station in Chitradurga district, was seen managing the procession crowd with her 11-month old baby in hand. She reluctantly told reporters that her request to not be sent out of Chikjajur town Chikjajur this time was turned down and she had no option but to bring her child along on duty. And there she stood for hours under the drizzling sky as the revelry continued unabated.

More than 4,000 policemen were deployed to ensure peace during the processions