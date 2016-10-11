Dhaward city wore a colourful look on Tuesday as citizens celebrated Vijayadashami with religious fervour and traditional gaiety.

The city witnesses two Jamboo Savari processions each year during Dasara. This year was no exception.

On Monday, the Dharwad Jamboo Savari Utsav Committee, headed by Janata Dal (S) leader Gururaj Hunasemarad, took out a procession. A large number of people thronged to witness the colourful procession. Various cultural troupes from different parts of the State added flavour to the procession. Leaders of different political parties, voluntary organisations, cultural fora and pontiffs of different mutts participated in the event.

On Tuesday, the Dharwad Moola Jamboo Savari Utsav Committee will take out one more Jamboo Savari in the city.

This Dasara too, the city witnessed special religious and spiritual programmes at the Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Ashram here over the last nine days. Durga puja is a special feature at the ashram during the Dasara.