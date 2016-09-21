In a bid to make the twin cities look clean and tidy, like-minded organisations have come together to launch an initiative named “Colour My City” under which they initially want to do wall paintings to beautify public places. Members of various organisations Kiran L. Uppar, V.B. Nitali, Veena Daniel, Sandeep Harapanahalli, Dimple Bhandari, M.J. Banglewale and Ottilie Anban Kumar, among others, gave details of the initiative at a press conference here on Tuesday. Apart from beautifying public places and utilities, they want to create awareness about the citizens duties and responsibilities in making the city clean and tidy. The initiative will be launched on Gandhi Jayanti [October 2] at 10 a.m. by cleaning some of the compound walls of public structures and drawing paintings of various themes.

“We also want to launch another initiative, ‘Pledge for Clean City’, by involving various artists and students. Compound walls, bridges, pillars and bus stops will be cleaned and painted. Through the initiative, we want the citizens to take a pledge that they will help keep their city clean and also take up the responsibility of maintenance of those structures that are painted during the initiative,” architect and town planner Kiran Uppar said. Ms. Ottilie Anban Kumar, founder of Evolve Lives Foundation, said that making concerned citizens to adopt street walls or streets was part of the initiative. “By launching the initiative, we want to put pressure on the local body to act,” she said.

The former Health Officer of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation V.B. Nitali said that apart from various professionals, Lions Club, Lions Parivar, Rotary Club, Karnatak Chamber of Commerce, Round Table and other organisations and Sanskriti College of Visual and Performing Arts will participate.